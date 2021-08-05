Declare Pakistan A 'terrorist State', Curtail Its Foreign Aid: VHP On Hindu Temple Attack

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar termed Pakistan as a "terrorist state" and said that its foreign aid must be curtailed. This statement was made on August 5, as a response to a frenetic mob attacking a Hindu temple in Pakistan. The mob has attacked a Hindu temple in Bhong city in Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan on August 4.

Declare Pakistan a 'terrorist state', curtail its foreign aid: VHP on vandalisation of Hindu temple

Kumar said, "This incident is very unfortunate and it is a matter of major concern. Such incidents are happening in Pakistan frequently and despite its promise to the world community to provide protection to the Hindu shrines and to the Hindu people. Even Kartarpur Gurudwara was attacked. The daughter of the granthi of Kartarpur was abducted and forcibly married. That matter has not been resolved yet." He further said, "The world community, the human rights bodies, the UN organisations must wake up. Pakistan should be declared a terrorist state. I am confident that the government of India would also do its duty to convince the world that Pakistan needs to be declared as a terrorist state and its foreign aid must be curtailed."

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Mob attacks Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan; damages temple and blocks road

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Pakistani lawmaker and Hindu community leader had shared videos of the incident of the temple attack. In one of the videos, the mob can be seen destroying the infrastructure of the temple as well. The mob vandalised the temple, broke idols and destroyed temple structures. In another video, the frenzied mob could be seen running on the road adjacent to the temple. They were seen carrying sticks and rods. As per reports, the mob briefly blocked a key road nearby after attacking the temple.

Attack on Ganesh temple bhong Sharif Rahim Yar Khan Punjab. Highly condemnable act. Culprits must be arrested and punished strictly. pic.twitter.com/p7dy9dDYAQ — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

MEA releases statements on Ganesh temple attack in Pakistan

Kumar later shared a video saying that the situation has been brought under control. He also said that the initial slow response from the police had made the situation worse and led to further damage of the temple. He further added in a tweet that an FIR has been registered by the state, but no action was taken. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also put out a statement saying that within the last year itself, various temples and Gurudwaras have been attacked including the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Mandir in Sindh in January 2020, Gurudwara Sri Janam Asthan in January 2020, and a Hindu temple in Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2020.

Pak Charge d'Affaires was summoned&firm protest was lodged expressing grave concerns at this reprehensible incident&attacks on freedom of religion of minority community & their places of worship, calling upon Pak to ensure safety, security &well-being of minority communities: MEA — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

