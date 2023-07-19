Declare School Holiday Only After Discussion With District Collectors: Maharashtra Education Dept

The Maharashtra education department on Wednesday asked its officials in Thane, Palghar and Raigad to declare a holiday for educational institutions only after proper discussion with district collectors.

The direction came on a day when the state government declared a holiday for all schools in four districts for Thursday (July 20) amid a heavy rainfall warning in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Sandeep Sangave, Deputy Director of Education (Mumbai division), in an order said he has asked department officers, education inspectors and others concerned to announce holiday based on local conditions.

A decision on declaring holidays should be taken after discussing the issue with respective district collectors, he said in the order.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday amid a heavy rainfall warning in the MMR.

The metropolis and its three adjoining districts were lashed by heavy showers overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday.