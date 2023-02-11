Declining Insurgency, Increasing China Threat Compel Indian Army's Reorientation Along LAC

The Indian Army is undergoing a major structural reorientation in the Northeast and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in accordance with the changing security dynamics of the region. The reorientation will impact the role and responsibilities of other security forces deployed in the northeast and change the overall security apparatus of the region. The development comes amid Indo-China border contention which was reignited following the infamous Galwan Valley clash of 2020 where troops of the Indian Army’s Bihar Regiment clashed with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

According to a report by an India-based independent think tank CLAWS, the emergence of the Chinese threat pushed “the Indian army to reorient itself along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.” Meanwhile, the reorientation will significantly impact the role of state police forces and paramilitary forces deployed in the region, especially the Assam Rifles. Functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Assam Rifles are also known as ‘Sentinels of the Northeast,’ and are tasked with maintaining border security and counter-insurgency in the region.

Changing trends in Indian Army’s deployment in the region

At the height of the insurgency in the Northeast, the Indian Army dedicated ‘III Corps’ comprising three divisions namely, 2 Mountain Division, 56 Mountain Division and 57 Mountain Division for Counter-Insurgency Operations (COIN). However, amid a decline in militancy in the region and an era of relative peace, only one mountain brigade, the 73 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army has been responsible for Counter-Insurgency/Counter-Terrorism Operations (CI/CT Ops). Meanwhile, local security forces and the Assam Rifles are dedicated to the conduct of such operations in the region. As per the CLAWS report, “It indicates the improving security situation of the region.”

Image: ANI (Ex-Harimau Shakti. Jungle warfare plays a key role in the Northeast)

Furthermore, the report indicates that in the current security scenario of India’s northeast region, “the insurgency in the northeast has become more of a political than security challenge and therefore requires a different approach.” The report cites that cracking down on insurgents under an enemy-centric model may yield results in the short-term, but long-term solutions require a people-centric model. This demands a holistic development of the region’s infrastructure, connectivity, financial initiatives and overall resources. According to the report, a “robust border infrastructure, capable state police, and strong border-guarding forces support such a model.”

Image: AP (Chinese buildup on the Galwan river along the LAC)

Moreover, China’s nefarious activities along the LAC serve as a much greater threat to national security than minimal instances of insurgency. China has been cementing its presence as well as posture along the border with India. Activities by the Chinese PLA include intensified patrolling, repeated violation of the LAC, increasing military build-up at the western and central sector, and building “well-off” infrastructure along the LAC. These are labelled as “deceptive techniques” in the report and are attempts to change the status quo.

The report advises Indian authorities to adopt the Greyhound model of Andhra Pradesh police to tackle insurgency. This implies that local security forces deployed in the Northeast recruit more local manpower to discourage the population from straying toward militancy. This will allow better containment of militancy while allowing the security forces to deal with external threats with more focus.