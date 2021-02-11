Deen Dayal's Death Anniversary: PM Modi To Address BJP MP's; Union Ministers Pay Homage

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address on 'Samarpan Diwas' in honour of RSS founder leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay's death anniversary. On Wednesday, PM Modi took to Twitter and announced that on the occasion of his Punya Tithi (death anniversary) on February 11, he will be addressing BJP Members of Parliament.

The life and mission of Deendayal Ji inspires us all.



On his Punya Tithi tomorrow, 11th February, will be addressing @BJP4India MPs.



You can watch the speech LIVE. https://t.co/9UZqmf8XLy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

Prime Minister will address the BJP MPs at Ambedkar International Center, Janpath. Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP National President will also deliver a special address on 'Samarpan Diwas' at 5 PM.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji will deliver a special address on 'Samarpan Diwas' (punyatithi of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay) at 5 PM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YHeeznfWkt — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) February 10, 2021

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He passed away on February 11, 1968.

Union Ministers pays tribute to Pandit Deen Dayal

BJP President, JP Nadda tweeted, "On the death anniversary of the great patriot, outstanding organizer and proponent of integral humanism, a great tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. with the richness of multifaceted personality, Panditji gave a vision of welfare and upliftment of the last person of the society. His unique contribution to the creation of a nation and organization is incredible".

महान देशभक्त, उत्कृष्ट संगठनकर्ता व एकात्म मानववाद के प्रणेता पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन।



बहुआयामी व्यक्तित्व के धनी पंडितजी ने समाज के अंतिम व्यक्ति के कल्याण व उत्थान का दर्शन दिया। राष्ट्र व संगठन के निर्माण मे उनका विशिष्ट योगदान अतुलनीय है। pic.twitter.com/eLUeWXA8vf — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "When the emphasis was on adopting the foreign model for the innovation of independent India, it was Panditji who gave mantra for India's mantle of politics, economy and socialism to stay connected with the roots and laid the foundation to make India world leader by reinventing the country through the principle of Integral Humanism and uplifting the weaker section".

जब आजाद भारत के नवनिर्माण के लिए विदेशी मॉडल को अपनाने पर जोर दिया जा रहा था तब पंडित जी ही थे जिन्होंने भारत की राष्ट्रनीति, अर्थनीति व समाजनीति भारत की जड़ों से जुड़ी हो ये मंत्र देकर एकात्म मानववाद व अंत्योदय के सिद्धांत के जरिए भारत को पुनः विश्वगुरु बनाने की नींव रखी थी। pic.twitter.com/jefZJqaMNq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 11, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that Pandit Deendayal has inspired Indians by his exceptional contribution.

I bow to Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay on his punyatithi. He has inspired us by his exceptional contribution. We remain committed to his ideology of ‘Integral Humanism’. My heartfelt tributes to Deendayalji on his death anniversary. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 11, 2021

Textile Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "To pay homage to the revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on the sacrificial day, who gave the mantra of 'Integral Humanism and Antyodaya' to make India a world leader. His great thinking towards the nation is an inspiration for all of us in the creation of a new India of this century".

भारत को पुनः विश्वगुरु बनाने हेतु ‘एकात्म मानववाद व अंत्योदय’ का मंत्र देने वाले श्रद्धेय पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें शत् शत् नमन।



राष्ट्र के प्रति उनका विराट चिंतन इस सदी के नए भारत के निर्माण में हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। #SamarpanDiwas pic.twitter.com/2mE7Nrari3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 11, 2021

(With ANI Inputs)