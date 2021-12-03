Deep Depression Over Bay Of Bengal To Intensify Into 'Cyclone Jawad' In Next 12 Hours: IMD

Ahead of the impending Cyclone Jawad, the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to move northwestwards, informed IMD on Friday.

According to the latest update by the India Meteorological Department, the low-pressure intensified into a deep depression on Friday morning and will further intensify into cyclonic storm 'Jawad' over the next 12 hours. As a part of it, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and the Gangetic West Bengal.

Speaking on the same, IMD Director HR Biswas in a joint conversation with Republic TV and Odisha TV informed that the depression has intensified into a deep depression as per the latest analysis done on Friday morning.

"Currently, it is at a distance of 670 km from Odisha's Gopalpur and at a distance of 760 km from Paradeep. It is likely to move northwestwards and in the next 12 hours will turn into a cyclonic storm", he said.

Biswas further added that the storm will reach the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4, Saturday.

"Following along the coastline, Cyclone Jawad is likely to move with a wind speed of 80-90 km per hour", he added.

Meanwhile, an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for several districts of Odisha as rainfall activities will be higher in the coastal districts. Moreover, fishermen have also been advised to not venture into the waters until December 5 as the cyclone is set to make a landfall.

Under the view of the ongoing harvesting season, the farmers are being told to complete their harvesting and keep the stocks at their homes, as squally weather will commence from Friday and remain at its highest on Saturday, the IMD Director informed.

State governments issue guidelines as Cyclone 'Jawad' closes in

As Cyclone 'Jawad' is likely to hit the coastal regions of Odisha on Saturday, the state government has already issued certain guidelines for preventing the adverse effects from it.

As a part of it, 266 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Fire Services, and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the coastal districts as well as a total of 14 districts have been put on high alert.

Necessary steps have been taken, while fishing and agricultural activities have been prohibited from December 3 to December 5, after which an improvement can be witnessed.

Apart from that, the Andhra Pradesh government has also taken relevant measures in the wake of the cyclone. All schools across the Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts will also remain closed from noon on Friday, informed Visakhapatnam District Collector, Mallikarjuna.

Image: Republic World/PTI