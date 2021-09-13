Deep Depression Passes Odisha Coast; Heavy Rains Likely In Central, Western India: IMD

A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified and crossed the Odisha coast on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that this would bring heavy rains in several parts of the west coast and Central India. The IMD said, "The Depression intensified into a Deep Depression and crossed north Odisha coast near Chandbali by the 13th early morning." The IMD also informed that Bhubaneswar, the state’s capital recorded 193 mm of rainfall, while Puri recorded 329 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

This sudden development of the deep depression will likely bring heavy and incessant rainfall across several regions on the west coast and Central India, said IMD. The meteorological department also issued a red alert in seven districts, an orange alert in six districts and a yellow alert in eight districts for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains. The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts and flash floods as well.

Heavy rains likely in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

The IMD issued several warnings in their release and said light to moderate rainfall would occur across the coastline along with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very over the northern coastal region and Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana on the 13th and over Madhya Pradesh on 13th & 14th September. The IMD also cautioned people over the wind speed and said, “Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph to gusting 70 kmph very likely over north & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 12 hours and decrease gradually becoming 40 -50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during the subsequent 12 hours.”

The department specifically emphasised Odisha and Chhattisgarh facing extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days. At the same time, areas of north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha are also under red alert. Even the fishermen have been advised to not go on farming trips to the sea of coasts in the north & adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal. The waters of the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal & North Andhra Pradesh have been deemed dangerous over the next 12 hours.

