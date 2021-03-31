Deep-sea Fishing Row: Kerala Govt Clarifies, States MoU With EMCC Cancelled On Feb 26

In relation to the deep-sea fishing deal signed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government with US-based EMCC Internationational that turned into a controversy, the State Industries Department on Wednesday issued a clarification, asserting the deal in question was cancelled on February 26.

"The KSIDC (Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation) had on February 26 terminated its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EMCC International signed as part of Ascend Investment meeting. It was cancelled after an inspection that found that the EMCC lacked the necessary financial security and credibility and that the company's proposals were contrary to government policy," read the clarification issued by Industries Department. READ | Priyanka Vadra targets Left over scams, unkept promises & 'fascism' ahead of Kerala polls

This comes after Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Giriraj Singh on Monday had come forward to express his views on the matter and had affirmed that the State government had no right to ink the deal with US-based EMCC International. "The State government had no right to ink such an agreement. Beyond the 12 nautical mile-mark, sea-related activities are regulated by the Central Government. Whatever agreement Kerala has entered into will be rejected by the Centre government," he had said.

Deal between KSINC and EMCC International

The KSINC had bagged a deal worth Rs 2,950 crore from EMCC International for deep-sea fishing earlier this year. The deal, in respect to which an MoU was signed between, Managing Director of KSINC N Prasanth and President of EMCC International, involved building 400 deep-sea fishing trawlers. New harbours were to be built and the old ones were to be renovated to accommodate these trawlers.

This project was to be a great gift to the fishermen of the State, but since the deal could be realized, the Left had been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash of the opposition parties right before assembly elections in the State.

Kerala Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140 member assembly on April 6. In this tussle for power, while the LDF hopes to retain power, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, and still, if it was just about these two alliances, the results would be simpler to predict. The BJP, vigorously campaigning in the State, has further complicated the tussle, the final results of which will only be known on May 2.

(with inputs from ANI)

