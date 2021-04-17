Deep Sidhu, Accused In Red Fort Violence On January 26, Granted Bail By Delhi Court

A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who is an accused in the January 26 Red Fort tractor rally violence case. He is a prime accused of inciting violence on Republic Day. However, Sidhu has categorically denied in the past his involvement in instigating the crowd, claiming that while he had gone towards the historical monument with everybody, he had no 'bad intentions.'

The court said, "While it is beyond the realm of dispute that dissent and dialogue is fundamental to democracy where the absolute power vests in the people exercised by the people through its elected representatives and that the Constitution of India guarantees the right to protest, the present FIR (First Information Report) however is not impinging upon his fundamental Right to Protest in any manner."

He was arrested on February 9, a few days after massive violence took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital, spreading nationwide shockwave. The FIR registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort in Delhi on Republic Day includes the names of Deep Sidhu and others. They are all accused of committing violence.

On Thursday, Sidhu during his bail plea hearing at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi stated that he had just posted a video and that was his mistake, but not every mistake is not a crime. His lawyer to the court claimed that he did not indulge in a single act of violence and that he left even before the violence erupted, adding that the media named him as the conspirator.

Deep Sidhu's arrest

Sidhu was arrested for several offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rioting (147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), attempt to murder (120-B), criminal conspiracy (120-B), assaulting or obstructing public servant (152), dacoity (395), culpable homicide (308) and disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant (188).