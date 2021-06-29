Deep Sidhu And Others Receive Fresh Summons From Delhi Court Over Republic Day Violence

In a fresh development in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, a Delhi court on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Deep Sidhu and others.

On June 19, the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi took cognizance of the charge sheet and the supplementary charge sheet against Deep Sidhu. The Court had taken cognizance of all the sections except some sections of the Arms Act where sanctions have not been received and issued summons to all the accused persons. All the accused have been directed to appear through video conferencing on June 29.

The charge sheet named Deep Sidhu and 15 others and said that it was a well-planned conspiracy to capture the Red Fort and convert it into the new protest site by farmers. It also mentioned the data of tractor purchases in Punjab which suggested it was a premeditated incident.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested key accused in Republic Day violence at Red Fort from Amritsar, Punjab. According to DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav, the man Gurjot Singh had a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. After several months, he was nabbed from Amritsar. Singh used to watch provocative videos of Lakkha Sidhana and Deep Sidhu on YouTube regarding Kisan Andolan, the police said after his questioning. In December 2020, he went to the Singhu border twice to participate in the protest against the three farm laws.

Farmers protest followed by Red Fort Violence

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding a complete abrogation. The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.