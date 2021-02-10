Deep Sidhu Arrested: Inside Details Of Actor's Whereabouts Following Republic Day Violence

A day after the instigator of Republic Day violence at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from the Zirakpur area between Chandigarh and Ambala on Tuesday morning at 10:40 am. Republic Media Network has now accessed exclusive inside details leading to his arrest. According to sources, the Punjabi actor's videos were uploaded on his Facebook handle via US mobile number.

Republic scoop about Deep Sidhu's arrest

Source further informed Republic TV, the US number that was being used for uploading Deep Sidhu's video has been registered under the name of a Punjabi actor, Reena Rai, who happens to be a close friend to the Punjabi actor-singer. While on the run, Deep Sidhu used to send his videos to Reena Rai via Telegram and in an attempt to dodge the Delhi Police who had been conducting extensive raids to arrest him, Deep Sidhu had sent his wife to Bihar. Due to this, the Police has investigated multiple locations in Bihar before, and finally, the trail led to his arrest in Zirakpur on Tuesday morning.

Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody

In a big development, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu, who was arrested by the Delhi Police, has been remanded to 7-day police custody by a Delhi Court on Tuesday. The Delhi Police had originally sought 10-day police custody of Sidhu, who is the prime accused in the seize of the Red Fort which occurred on Republic Day. During the proceedings, Deep Sidhu's counsel had opposed Delhi Police's plea seeking his police custody saying that he was merely "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

However, with the Delhi Police presenting a strong case against the accused, who had been absconding since the January 26 violence evading multiple summonses, the Delhi Court decided to remand him to 7-day police custody.

In the Facebook Livestream, Sidhu said, "I am not a gaddar. I didn’t lead people to the Red Fort. This was the decision of the public who had come all the way from Punjab to protest. Nobody was leading them. We hoisted Nishan Sahib at an empty pillar at Red Fort. The National Flag has unfurled high above. We do not fear anyone, and we were fearless during that act because we didn't indulge in violence, we didn't destroy public property, we didn't hit anyone, we didn't involve in any tiff. We just wanted to show the Government that it is a mark our protest in this fight."

Even before the Republic Day violence, the actor had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Khalistani outfit- Sikhs For Justice under charges of UAPA and sedition.

