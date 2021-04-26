Deep Sidhu Granted Bail In Republic Day Violence Case By Delhi Court

A Delhi Court on Monday granted bail to actor-turned activist Deep Sidhu in another Republic Day violence case. The Court noted that the actor-turned-politician has already been interrogated in police custody for 14 days and has been in custody for about 70 days when he has been granted regular bail by ASJ on similar facts in the same case. Earlier on Friday, the Court had granted one more day to the Delhi Police to file a reply on Sidhu's bail plea.

Delhi Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu

Metropolitan Magistrate adjourned the hearing on Deep Sidhu's bail plea till Saturday and has asked Delhi Police to file a reply on his bail plea. Sidhu was arrested in this case on April 17 just he was granted bail by a Delhi court in a case relating to violence in Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. As per the statement issued by Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Gupta last Saturday, the actor was arrested on February 9 in connection with an FIR registered at the Kotwali Police Station for his alleged involvement in the Red Fort violence amid the farmers' agitation.

According to Abhishek Gupta, Sidhu was granted regular bail vide order dated April 16, 2021, which was communicated to them on Saturday. However, around 1 pm to 1.30 pm on Saturday, before he could be released from jail, he was arrested in FIR 98/21 also registered by PS Kotwali and in respect of the same incident at Red Fort.

Red Fort violence over farm laws

Sidhu was first arrested on February 9, days after the police launched a massive manhunt across North India to nab him. The prime accused of the Republic Day violence, who had gone missing after videos and photos of him surfaced from the Red Fort violence Deep Sidhu was arrested for several offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rioting (147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), attempt to murder (120-B), criminal conspiracy (120-B), assaulting or obstructing public servant (152), dacoity (395), culpable homicide (308) and disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant (188).

The entire country was shocked on Republic Day as thousands of protestors who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' against Centre's Farm laws turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. Soon, the protestors entered the Red Fort premises by pulling down its gates with their tractors.

(Image: PTI)