Deep Sidhu Lashes Out At Farmers For Calling Him 'traitor'; Reveals His Current Location

As the Delhi police crime branch continue to hunt for actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, the actor took to Facebook Live yet again on Sunday to claim his innocence and lash out at farmer unions. Revealing that he currently is at some fields in Bihar, he laments as to how he was branded 'traitor' by the same farmers with whom he protested for 2 months. Claiming that most of Punjab farmers are doing politics rather than farming, he said that he was unafraid of arrest, but will 'take revenge against everyone once he gets out'. Sidhu has been discarded by the farmers union, who blame him fro leading farmers astray at the tractor rally which led to violence.

Deep Sidhu: 'What did I do wrong?'

"Many people are giving me a character certificate. I sacrificed everything for you - my job, personal life, family, home. What did I do wrong? I only fought for your rights, you land. This is the result of the fight to amplify your voice, Punjab's voice. How many months have I mingled with you all in tents and fought with the government? But you have singled me out of the 5 lakh people who entered Red Fort. I just put the Kisan union flag and the Nishan Sahib to awaken the government. But no one saw that, Deep Sidhu is a traitor who led 5 lakh people now," he said.

He added, "I am not saddened by what the government is saying, but by what farmers said about me. I won't fight for your rights anymore. This is not how Punjabis' behave. My condition is so bad, I keep roaming here and there. Bihari people are taking care of me as I am currently staying in agriculture fields to dodge the police. Two days before Patiala police laid a trap to arrest me but with god’s grace, I managed to escape. I am hidden at a farm, but you are saying I am roaming around Mumbai."

Lamenting that BJP MP Sunny Deol had left him high-and-dry, he said, "I gave 20 years to Sunny Deol, but he did not give me even 20 days. I campaigned for him because he was my brother. I have never asked for anyone to vote for BJP. You were wrong Sunny Deol, you left me when I needed you the most. I am not scared of arrest, but the unity of the protest should remain. I appeal to all people in UP, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana to join the protest. This Bihari person who is giving me shelter is better than you."

Lashing out at several farmer union leaders, he added, "I will take revenge from each and every one of them Everything you said, accusing me of everything, I have an answer to everything. God won't forgive you. Who among you actually do farming? You do politics. You just come and take photos. You don't value the land. The Red Fort belongs to us and the flag rod is ours and even Kisan and Nishan Sahib belong to us. It was not wrong when both the flags hoisted."

Red Fort farmer flag hoisting

The most shocking act during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait, who have been named in police's FIRs, have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders- blaming Sidhu. Sidhu had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Sikhs For Justice under UAPA and sedition and now booked for the Red Fort violence.

