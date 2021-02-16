Deep Sidhu Remanded To Police Custody For 7 More Days In Red Fort Violence Case

As the Delhi Police continues its investigation in the Republic Day violence, sources informed Republic Media Network that the key accused of the violence, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu, has now been remanded to the Inter-State Cell (ISC) for further investigation for 7 more days by Delhi's District Court on Tuesday.

This latest development comes after Deep Sidhu was sent to 7-days police custody post his arrest by the Delhi Police Special Cell on February 9 morning from Zirakpur area at around 10:40 am. Amid the ongoing investigation, the Delhi Police so far has arrested 21-year-old Bengaluru based climate activists Disha Ravi and issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in connection with the "Toolkit" for the farmers' protest, which was released by Greta Thunberg on social media.

Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to re-enact scene

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three more people in connection with the violence that took place in the national capital on Republic Day. The three accused — Gurjeet Singh (34), Guru Prakash (34) and Rajendra Singh (41) — were arrested following a raid on Wednesday evening. They had allegedly been part of the violence that was witnessed in Burari on January 26.

Meanwhile, in another big development, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch team is reported to be taking prime-accused Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to the Red Fort at present. The Police is taking the duo to re-enact the crime scene that was witnessed on January 26 where farmers breached the Red Fort ramparts.

Deep Sidhu probed with technical evidence

On February 11, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Branch team had reached Sidhu's cell to probe him with technical evidence. Sidhu has categorically denied his involvement in 'instigating the crowd' on Republic Day claiming that while he had gone towards the historical monument with everybody with no 'bad intentions.'

Even before the Republic Day violence, the actor had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Khalistani outfit- Sikhs For Justice under charges of UAPA and sedition. He was remanded to 7-day police custody by a Delhi Court on February 9 in connection with his alleged involvement in the January 26 violence in the national capital. Over 120 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police, so far.

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' on the occasion of Republic Day turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

