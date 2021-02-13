Deep Sidhu Taken To Red Fort To Re-enact Scene; 3 More Accused Arrested In R-day Violence

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three more people in connection with the violence that took place in the national capital on Republic Day. The three accused — Gurjeet Singh (34), Guru Prakash (34) and Rajendra Singh (41) — were arrested following a raid on Wednesday evening. They had allegedly been part of the violence that was witnessed in Burari on January 26.

Meanwhile, in another big development, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch team is reported to be taking prime-accused Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to the Red Fort at present. The Police is taking the duo to re-enact the crime scene that was witnessed on January 26 where farmers breached the Red Fort ramparts.

#WATCH Delhi: 26th January violence accused Iqbal Singh and Deep Sidhu being taken from Delhi Police Crime Branch, Chanakyapuri. pic.twitter.com/9IZfThL8Hn — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Deep Sidhu probed with technical evidence

On February 11, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Branch team had reached Sidhu's cell to probe him with technical evidence. Sidhu has categorically denied his involvement in 'instigating the crowd' on Republic Day claiming that while he had gone towards the historical monument with everybody with no 'bad intentions.'

Even before the Republic Day violence, the actor had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Khalistani outfit- Sikhs For Justice under charges of UAPA and sedition. He was remanded to 7-day police custody by a Delhi Court on February 9 in connection with his alleged involvement in the January 26 violence in the national capital. Over 120 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police, so far.

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' on the occasion of Republic Day turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

