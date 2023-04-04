Deepak Boxer, Delhi's Most Wanted Gangster Arrested In Mexico For 2022 Murder Case

Deepak Boxer, one of the top gangsters who absconded from India was detained by the team of the Delhi Police Special Cell near Mexico with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Boxer will be brought to India later this week.

This is the first time when Delhi Police has arrested a gangster outside the country.

Boxer is wanted since August 2022 in the murder case of builder Amit Gupta who was shot several times in the broad daylight by him in the Civil Lines area. He posted on Facebook and claimed responsibility stating the motive for the murder was not extortion at all, but it was revenge. He claimed that the deceased was associated with the Gogi gang's known enemy Tillu Tajpuria gang and was the financier of that gang. In this context, he was killed, his post said.

He is a resident of Gannaur and has a reward of 3 lakhs on him. Boxer got a fake passport made in the name of Ravi Antil from Moradabad. He then absconded to Mexico by taking a flight from Kolkata on January 29, 2023.

Deepak Boxer was commanding the Gogi gang, the position he took over after the murder of Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court. He came into the limelight in 2016 after releasing Gogi from Delhi Police custody in Bahadurgarh.

In 2018, action was taken against his gang under MCOCA, and since then he is absconding. During this, he continued to commit crimes. Meanwhile, two murders, a murderous attack on policemen and Kuldeep alias Fajja was wanted in March 2021 for absconding from police custody at GTB Hospital

