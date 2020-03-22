Deepender Hooda Says He Is Absolutely Healthy & Urges Citizens Abide Janta Curfew

Deepender Singh Hooda has stated that he is absolutely healthy and that he will be in self-isolation for the next two weeks. Hooda has further cancelled all his appointments and public engagements.

Hooda to be in self-isolation

सर्वप्रथम, आपके आशीर्वाद से मै पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हूँ व चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है: सांसद दुष्यंत सिंह जी, जिनसे मै व अन्य दर्जनो सांसद संसद भवन मे मिले थे, का टेस्ट -ve आ गया है। फिर भी सभी निर्देशित सावधानियां बरत रहा हूं।

दूसरे,आपसे आग्रह है सरकार के सभी निर्देशो का पालन करे..(1/3) pic.twitter.com/QmYvj3VJR1 — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) March 22, 2020

A statement release read: "Dependra Hooda, a CWC member and a member elected unopposed in the recent Rajya Sabha election, is absolutely healthy. He has urged people to take precautions against Coronavirus. Also, to follow all guidelines issued by the government including, Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deepender Hooda said that keeping in mind the health of all, he has decided to keep a distance from direct contact form public till March 31 as a precautionary measure," it added.

The Rajya Sabha member had gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago. Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son, had met singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, BJP's Vasundhara Raje announced that she tested negative for COVID-19. In an update on Twitter, she stated the results of her test and also announced that she will continue to be in self-quarantine for the rest of the 14-day period.

At least 315 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least four reported deaths. The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 3,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

