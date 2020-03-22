The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Deepender Hooda Says He Is Absolutely Healthy & Urges Citizens Abide Janta Curfew

General News

Hooda had gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago and had met singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for COVID-19.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepender Hooda

Deepender Singh Hooda has stated that he is absolutely healthy and that he will be in self-isolation for the next two weeks. Hooda has further cancelled all his appointments and public engagements.

READ: Don't Leave Cities & Travel: PM Modi Urges Citizens Not To Panic As India Fights COVID-19

Hooda to be in self-isolation

A statement release read: "Dependra Hooda, a CWC member and a member elected unopposed in the recent Rajya Sabha election, is absolutely healthy. He has urged people to take precautions against Coronavirus. Also, to follow all guidelines issued by the government including, Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deepender Hooda said that keeping in mind the health of all, he has decided to keep a distance from direct contact form public till March 31 as a precautionary measure," it added.

READ: Coronavirus Test At Private Labs Capped At Rs 4,500; Centre Notifies ICMR Guidelines

The Rajya Sabha member had gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago. Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son, had met singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, BJP's Vasundhara Raje announced that she tested negative for COVID-19. In an update on Twitter, she stated the results of her test and also announced that she will continue to be in self-quarantine for the rest of the 14-day period.

READ: COVID-19: Vasundhara Raje Tests Negative After Attending Same Party With Kanika Kapoor

At least 315 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least four reported deaths.  The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 3,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

READ: Sonam Kapoor's Support For Kanika Kapoor Doesn't Please Netizens, Actor Responds To Flak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Mumbai local trains
MUMBAI LOCALS ON JANTA CURFEW
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Bihar
BIHAR'S 1ST COVID 19 CASES