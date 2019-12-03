Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda Condemns BJP's Nishikant Dubey On GDP Remark

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda slammed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments on GDP and spoke about the economic slowdown as well as the ripples it has sent across India. He addressed the growths of the telecom sector, the IT sector as well as how in the past 6 years of the BJP government only figures of unemployment have increased.

Recently BJP leader Nishikant Dubey dismissed the poor Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures saying that the numbers are not 'absolute' like the Bhagavat Gita or the Bible. He also said that the GDP figures would not be of any use in the coming future.