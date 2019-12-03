The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda Condemns BJP's Nishikant Dubey On GDP Remark

General News

Deepender Singh Hooda slammed Nishikant Dubey's comments on GDP and spoke about the economic slowdown as well as the ripples it has sent across the nation

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda slammed  BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments on GDP and spoke about the economic slowdown as well as the ripples it has sent across India. He addressed the growths of the telecom sector, the IT sector as well as how in the past 6 years of the BJP government only figures of unemployment have increased.

Recently BJP leader Nishikant Dubey dismissed the poor Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures saying that the numbers are not 'absolute' like the Bhagavat Gita or the Bible. He also said that the GDP figures would not be of any use in the coming future.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG