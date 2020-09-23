Deepika Padukone Dials Legal Team In Goa Over NCB Summons; Manager With Her: Sources

Deepika Padukone, who is in Goa for a shoot, is currently seeking legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai after the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned her in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe, as per sources. Sources add that Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager is also in Goa with the actor. The central agency had summoned Karishma Prakash on Monday but she could not appear before the agency on Tuesday citing ill-health.

Sources further suggest that Ranveer Singh is also on video conferencing along with Deepika's lawyers. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Modi, Karishma Prakash, and Simone Khambata, have also been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe. While Rakul and Simone have been summoned for September 24, Deepika (who is currently in Goa for a shoot) will join the probe on September 25. Sources further reveal that Padukone will leave from Goa today at 7 pm, is set ot arrive in Mumbai tonight.

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

