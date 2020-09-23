Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Khan, Rakul Preet Summoned By NCB In Drug Probe

In the latest development, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Modi, Karishma Prakash, and Simone Khambata, have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe. While Rakul and Simone have been summoned for September 24, Deepika (who is currently in Goa for a shoot) will join the probe on September 25, sources informed Republic TV.

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned tomorrow, September 24. Sources have said that Deepika is in talks with her lawyers and is consulting the legal team at the 5-star property in Goa.

The central anti-drugs agency has already summoned Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency on Tuesday due to ill-health. During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in Rajput's death case, a wider drug nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death. The special court on Tuesday extended Rhea's judicial custody till October 6.

Meanwhile, the NCB is interrogating talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after sensational revelations have come to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs. She may be arrested by the NCB.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

A day after Republic Media Network informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers, fearful of action being taken against them over NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus in Bollywood, sources have told that several stars are doing all they can to plan an escape route. Sources have informed that other talent management agencies have hit the panic button after KWAN came under the NCB scanner.

Republic Media Network has learned that a top celebrity manager has dialed an ex-police commissioner of Mumbai and sought help in shielding two big names in Bollywood- an actor & a filmmaker. This agency represents an actor who was seen in the alleged drug party video of 2019. The agency is seeking help to save the actor from the central anti-drug agency, sources added.

