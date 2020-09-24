NCB To Quiz Deepika Padukone On Saturday Over Drug Payments, 2017 Chats And More: Sources

Actor Deepika Padukone, who will join the NCB probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus on Saturday, was spotted leaving Goa airport on Thursday evening. Deepika was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Padukone on Friday to record her statement in the drugs case. According to the official, the 34-year-old actress has acknowledged the summons sent by the central agency and will join the investigation on Saturday.

According to sources, some exclusive details have emerged on Deepika's interrogation. NCB will question Deepika on the 2017 drug chats that emerged with her manager Karishma Prakash. She will also be quizzed on the payments done for the drugs. NCB may also question Deepika with her manager Karishma, sources added. Talking about the viral video, NCB sources further said, "Won't rule out video recording," and asserted that they will be recording her interrogation on Saturday. Deepika might also have to write down her answers during her interrogation.

Another actor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash will join the investigation on Friday, he said. Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday arrived in the city from Goa.

The 25-year-old actor reached Mumbai with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan around 5pm and headed to their suburban Juhu residence. Khan is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 (Saturday), along with actors Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

