Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Quizzed Over Drug Payments, Chats By NCB: Sources

Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to record her statement in the drugs probe. Revealing some exclusive details about the interrogation, sources inform Republic TV that NCB confronted Karishma Prakash with Deepika and Jaya Saha's chats from 2017.

Karishma was also quizzed about the payments done for procuring drugs and was asked about the details of drug peddlers that she is in contact with, sources added. The NCB also categorically questioned Karishma about the KOKO party and the WhatsApp group that she was a part of, sources added. Karishma has been summoned by the NCB again for September 26. Face-off confrontation is likely to take place with Deepika Padukone, sources inform.

Deepika Padukone's 'pre-drinks' invite around 'maal' talk out; KWAN biggies in on it all

WhatsApp group 'DP+Ka+KWAN'

These WhatsApp group chats accessed by Republic TV indicate that the top management of the company which is under the scanner was part of the group and they were aware of the alleged drug supply chain that ran via KWAN employees. As per the information accessed by Republic, the group was named as 'DP+KA+KWAN' where 'DP' can be assumed as Deepika Padukone and 'KA' could have been Karishma.

Ranveer Singh asks NCB to let him join Deepika Padukone during probe; cites her 'anxiety'

The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others. The drug chats of 2017 involving 'Maal', 'hash' were taking place in this group. There is also a part in the chats which reveal that a gathering of some sort was supposed to be organized by Deepika Padukone. This also establishes that the drug chats were taking place under the top bosses of KWAN.

2017 drug chat accessed: 'D', 'K' & Jaya Saha involved

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.