Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday said the company is “deeply aggrieved” by the death of Salil Tripathi, a food delivery agent who was hit by an SUV driven by a policeman. In a statement shared on Twitter, Zomato CEO said that the firm is “personally assisting” Tripathi’s family and have also been at the hospital since the night of the accident which took place on 8 January in Rohini, New Delhi. Goyal said that Zomato has “already helped with the ongoing expenses” including the funeral.

Zomato founder said that the company is helping the delivery partner’s family with an “insurance grant of Rs 10 lacs, and depending on what the family needs going further, we will continue to support them in every possible way”. Goyal also informed that after Tripathi’s family is past the grieving of his death, “we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil’s wife Sucheta” if she wants it “so that she can run the household, and support her 10 year old’s son’s education going forward”.

Additionally, Zomato founder said that the company’s employees “have collectively contributed Rs 12 lacs towards the family’s future. We are also very grateful for all the overwhelming concern and kindness shared towards Salil’s family”.

“Needless to say we continue to be there for the bereaved family to ensure they have the financial and emotional support required in this difficult time”, Goyal added.

We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this – pic.twitter.com/yJOUDsPpet — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 13, 2022

Zomato CEO’s remarks came after his wife, Sucheta opened a Twitter account in her name on Wednesday to call for justice for her husband and expressed her emotions on his untimely demise. Noting that she has a 10-year-old son to take care of, Shucheta said that the “future is dark for me”. She said, “My husband Salil Tripathi lost his life as Delhi policemen hit him by car in drunken state on 8/1/22. Need justice for my husband left with 10 yr old son and his mother..Future is dark for me (sic)”.

What really happened?

As per PTI, the incident involving Salil Tripathi took place on Saturday night when a Delhi police constable allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his SUV in Zomato food delivery partner’s two-wheeler when he was waiting for a food order. Zomato partner’s cousin, Rahul Tripathi reportedly said that they both spoke last around 12 PM on 8 January.

Recalling the conversation, Rahul said, “This was my small conversation with him. It was about an internet glitch at home. All I told him was the glitch could be due to the constant rainfall and assured him that it will be fine. But I never thought that this would be my last conversation with him...I still can't believe that he is no longer between us. It is tough..” Rahul also said that Sucheta should at least be provided with a government job so that she can look after the 10-year-old son and a 65-year-old mother-in-law.

Sucheta and Salil’s son even penned down a note for his father’s demise saying, “We have Justice for my father....He has acccidented by a car BREEZA. a policeman drunkard and driving car. So we have make action on this case............ So please help my family for Justice......Miss you papa (sic)”.