'Deeply Pained': Defence Min Rajnath Singh Condoles Death Of Army Personnel In Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has condoled the death of 16 Army personnel in an accident in North Sikkim on Friday, December 23. He said that he is deeply pained by the incident.

16 Army personnel were martyred and four others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in, skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. The injured jawans have been air-evacuated.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured."

Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim.



The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022

As per the Army statement, "A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident."

"Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss," Army added.