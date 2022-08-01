Deeply Saddened To Hear About Loss Of Lives In MP Hospital Fire: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire in a Madhya Pradesh hospital and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Eight people, including four patients, were charred to death and five others injured in the major fire that broke out at the private hospital in Jabalpur on Monday afternoon.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to fire in a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the President tweeted in Hindi.