Deer Dies Of Anthrax In IIT-Madras Campus, Authorities To Begin Vaccination Soon

A deer in the IIT-Madras campus died of anthrax, and three more are suspected to have succumbed to the highly infectious zoonotic disease in the last two days. The institute said samples from the deers were sent to Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University for testing. Samples from one of the animals showed the presence of anthrax, while test reports from others were inconclusive.

"There were four deer deaths in the last two days out of which one sample testing revealed the presence of Anthrax and the other three sample tests were inconclusive," IIT Madras said in a media statement.

The carcasses were found by IIT-Madras security personnel, who informed Gunidy National Park officials. The carcasses have been buried as per the standard operating procedures, the institute said. The area where the carcass was found and has been sanitized cordoned off.

"We are going by the advice of the Wildlife Warden with regard to safety measures on campus. The Wildlife and Animal Husbandry authorities and Chennai Corporation are guiding the institute on protocols for such a notifiable disease," it said.

All the handlers including the Wildlife personnel in close proximity to the deer or who have handled the carcass will be put on a course of antibiotics by our hospital for the next 10 days, it added.

IIT Madras to start vaccination against anthrax

Moreover, IIT Madras informed that it will start vaccination against anthrax very soon. "A team of 9 people is watching the wildlife for any symptoms round the clock for immediate intervention and an antibiotic dosage is also being administered," it said.