Def Min Lauds Rs 48,000Cr Deal Of LCA-Tejas, Says 'largest Indigenous Defence Procurement'

The Rs 48,000 deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is aimed at strengthening the Air Force with the procurement of fleet of homegrown Tejas Aircrafts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday announced the largest ever indigenous procurement deal of Rs 48,000 crores. The deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is aimed at strengthening the Indian Air Force with the procurement of homegrown fleet of Tejas Aircrafts, which is an indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the deal on Wednesday and it would be a game-changer for self-reliance in the Indian Defence Manufacturing sector, Rajnath Singh said.

The defence minister said LCA-Tejas would be the backbone of the IAF in the future assimilating a number of technologies which was never developed in India. In a series of tweets, the defence minister apprised the nation, giving details of the mammoth deal.

Five-year modernisation plan of armed forces

The Union Government is mulling on a massive five-year modernisation plan of the Armed Forces which is likely to attract the highest ever hike in the upcoming budget for the sector. According to defence sources, in view of the ongoing tension along the border, there may be an unprecedented increase in the defence budget for the situation of war on two fronts.

 Moreover, a two-year annual roll-on plan is also being made under the Integrated Capability Development Plan to make arrangements to counter the enemy in the capacity of the three armies. Steps are also being taken for the in-house resources of the defence forces.

The unprecedented increase in the defence budget comes amid the tense situation between India and China in the Eastern Ladakh region with incidents of violence in the Galwan valley that claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel including a commanding rank officer. Moreover, Pakistan remains a threat due to its nefarious terror activities, housing many terror launch pads in its territory and harbouring UN-designated terrorists who plan and sponsor the terror activities against India.

