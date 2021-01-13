Def Min Lauds Rs 48,000Cr Deal Of LCA-Tejas, Says 'largest Indigenous Defence Procurement'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday announced the largest ever indigenous procurement deal of Rs 48,000 crores. The deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is aimed at strengthening the Indian Air Force with the procurement of homegrown fleet of Tejas Aircrafts, which is an indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the deal on Wednesday and it would be a game-changer for self-reliance in the Indian Defence Manufacturing sector, Rajnath Singh said.

The defence minister said LCA-Tejas would be the backbone of the IAF in the future assimilating a number of technologies which was never developed in India. In a series of tweets, the defence minister apprised the nation, giving details of the mammoth deal.

The CCS chaired by PM Sh. @narendramodi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48000 Crores to strengthen IAF’s fleet of homegrown fighter jet ‘LCA-Tejas’. This deal will be a game changer for self reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 13, 2021

The LCA-Tejas is going to be the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet in years to come. LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies many of which were never attempted in India. The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50% in Mk1A variant which will be enhanced to 60%. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 13, 2021

The HAL has already set-up second line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru Divisions. Equipped with the augmented infrastructure the HAL will steer LCA-Mk1A production for timely deliveries to the IAF. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 13, 2021

The decision taken today will considerably expand the current LCA ecosystem and help in creating new job opportunities. HAL follows a system integrator model in LCA Mk1A program and acts as an umbrella organisation, fostering manufacturing & design capabilities in pvt. industry. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 13, 2021

The LCA-Tejas programme would act as a catalyst for transforming the indian aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant Atmanirbhar-self-sustaining ecosystem. I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for this historic decision taken by the CCS today. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 13, 2021

Five-year modernisation plan of armed forces

The Union Government is mulling on a massive five-year modernisation plan of the Armed Forces which is likely to attract the highest ever hike in the upcoming budget for the sector. According to defence sources, in view of the ongoing tension along the border, there may be an unprecedented increase in the defence budget for the situation of war on two fronts.

Moreover, a two-year annual roll-on plan is also being made under the Integrated Capability Development Plan to make arrangements to counter the enemy in the capacity of the three armies. Steps are also being taken for the in-house resources of the defence forces.

The unprecedented increase in the defence budget comes amid the tense situation between India and China in the Eastern Ladakh region with incidents of violence in the Galwan valley that claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel including a commanding rank officer. Moreover, Pakistan remains a threat due to its nefarious terror activities, housing many terror launch pads in its territory and harbouring UN-designated terrorists who plan and sponsor the terror activities against India.

