Def Min Rajnath Singh In Parliament: 'Our Forces Are Capable To Deal With Challenges'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, December 4, responded to border security concerns raised by Congress Party's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the ongoing winter session of the parliament. The Defence Minister assured the parliament that the forces continue to guard all the Indian borders vigilantly. He said:

"I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it."

Talking about the recent move of the Indian Navy driving away the Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 from the Indian waters, Rajnath Singh said:

"There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Due to different perceptions by both the sides about the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters into our territory and sometimes our people go over there."

During his address in the parliament, the Defence Minister also informed that the concerned departments were working on developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines and airfields along the Chinese border to ensure that unity, security and sovereignty of the country was maintained.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and air fields on the China border to ensure the unity, security, & sovereignty of the country. https://t.co/h08BvwVn8l — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

READ | Indian Navy drives away suspicious Chinese vessel, Navy Chief cites lack of permission

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions the government

Earlier in the day Congress party's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan had questioned the government over its balanced course of action towards China and its aggressive voice with China. In his statement, Adhir Ranjan said:

"Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships to Andaman & Nicobar. We keep aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China?"

WATCH: Security breach: Man jumps in front of Rajnath Singh's convoy, to meet PM Modi

Navy Chief on the entry of Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 in Indian waters

While addressing the Indian Navy's annual press conference on December 3, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh addressed the media on the issue of the Chinese vessel. The Navy chief made it clear that the Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 1 was asked to leave the Indian waters as it did not have the permission to operate in the Exclusive Economic Zone. Mentioning that China and Pakistan are scheduled to hold an exercise in the North Arabian Sea, he contended that 7 to 8 Chinese research ships and anti-piracy vessels must have entered the Indian Ocean Region for this purpose.

READ | PM Modi salutes 'courageous Navy personnel', tweets video hailing Navy's valour

READ | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams BJP on a security breach at Vadra residence

(With ANI inputs)