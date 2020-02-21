Defence Minister Lays Foundation-stone For New Army HQ, Explains Why 'Thal Sena Bhavan'

After the major decision of shifting the Army headquarters from the iconic South Block at Raisina Hill to the Delhi Cantonment area, Defence Minister Rajanath Singh on Friday performed the 'bhoomipujan' and laid the foundation stone of the new headquarters. The new 'Thal Sena Bhavan' which is set to be constructed over 39 acres, would come up in five years time near the Manekshaw Centre. Army Chief MM Naravane was also present at the site.

'Will save travel time & Govt resources'

Rajnath Singh stated that the shifting of the location would be beneficial for a number of reasons including reducing transport time and vehicular pollution of Army vehicles. "You know there were many stations where the army's work would be carried out. Around 3000-4000 vehicles would need to travel from there. This would lead to a colossal waste of Government's resources, petrol and only add to the increase in vehicular pollution."

"After the new Sena Bhavan, we would be able to reduce these problems. Now, most work falls within a kilometer and a half of the Army's headquarters. We can help reduce the vehicular pollution that was caused because of the travel as well," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister also wished everyone on Mahashivratri stating that this was one of the most auspicious days for setting the foundation of the new Bhavan. "Today on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, which is an important day for Indian, on this day we are inaugurating the new Army headquarters."

"On this day, I would like to congratulate all the brave army men. I am proud that all the major religions came together today to participate in their own way in the foundation-stone laying day," he said.

