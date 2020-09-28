DAC Approves Procurement Of Arms & Equipments Worth Rs 2,290 Crore

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' now reflects in the defence forces' pursuit of self-reliance. The Defence Acquisition Council headed by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh approved large procurements of indigenous arms and equipment. The council approved proposals for major acquisitions worth ₹2,290 crore. These include procurement from the domestic industry as well as foreign vendors.

The council focused on the preparedness of the forces amid the state of tension along the borders. The equipment includes various arms and devices required by the Indian Armed Forces in the operational areas. These include procurement from the domestic industry as well as foreign vendors.

Large indigenous procurements

Under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, the DAC approved procurement of Static HF Tans-receiver sets and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW). The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of Army and Air Force and are being procured at an approximate cost of ₹540 crore. The Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon being procured at an approximate cost of ₹970 crore will add to the firepower of Navy and Airforce.

Apart from the large indigenous procurements, DAC also gave nod to the SIG SAUER Assault Rifles at a cost of approximate ₹780 crore. These rifles will enhance the frontline warriors of the Army. The procurement for these arms will be completed by end of this year. The DAC emphasized on the development of domestic capabilities for future requirements of the defence forces.

The Defence Ministry earlier had approved proposals for the procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes. Trainer Aircraft from HAL will address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). These acquisition proposals worth Rs.8,722.38 crore were a prelude to the promotion of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The DAC held on Monday also decided to speed up the procurements on latest approvals of arms and ammunition in order to strengthen the deployments along the borders.

