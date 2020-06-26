'Focus On Strong Domestic Defence Capability': MoS Shripad Naik In Defence Conclave 2020

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Thursday inaugurated two-day Defence Conclave 2020 in Gujarat via video conferencing. While inaugurating the Defence Conclave, Naik iterated that strong defence capabilities would help in protecting the economic interests of the country along with skilled job creation for the masses.

"Strong defence capabilities would help the nation in safeguarding the prosperity generated over the last couple of decades and also protect key economic interests like trade routes and safety going forward," Naik said.

"Focus on developing a strong domestic capability in defence would be a great economic growth impetus and also help in skilled job creation in manufacturing, a key need and priority for the nation," he added.

READ | 'All Our Proposals Received A Positive Response From Russia': Defence Min Rajnath Singh

READ | Congress Admits Rahul Gandhi Signed 2008 MoU With CPC, Asks BJP To Stop 'disinformation'

Participation of MSMEs

The Minister believed that the opportunity in the Defence sector has not only attracted large players but also many a number of small and medium enterprises who have been a part of the chain in the defence manufacturing process.

"I have been informed that there are already over 8,000 plus MSMEs who serve this strategic sector as tiered vendors to ordnance factories and defence public sector companies. There is a need to expand this base by hand-holding more and more MSMEs to participate," he said.

The Minister also spoke about how Gujarat as a state can play a crucial role in strengthening the defence infrastructure as the state has excellent infrastructure facility with strong supply chain offering.

"The growth drivers for Gujarat include its vast coastline of 1,600 kilometres with well-connected ports, the MSME engineering companies providing entire supply chain for the defence sector, premier educational institutes in management, engineering, design, research and development, infrastructure planning and world-class shipbuilding and repairing facility," he stated.

READ | SHOCKER: Imran Khan Terms Osama Bin Laden A 'martyr', Contradicts Own 2019 Admission

READ | India Slams China, Says They Are 'amassing Troops At LAC Since May' Amid Talks

(With ANI inputs)