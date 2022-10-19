Defence Expo 2022 'inconvenienced Some': PM Modi Chides China As India Showcases Prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated DefExpo-2022 in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. "The biggest Defence Expo of the country so far has marked an emphatic beginning of a new future,” PM Modi said during the inauguration.

Taking a veiled dig at China during the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the defence exhibition also “caused inconvenience to some countries” while he stated that “several countries, with a positive mindset, have come with us.'

The Prime Minister further said, “Defence Expo 2022 is displaying a grand picture of the New India, the resolution for which was taken by us during Amrit Kaal. It has the nation's development, states' participation, youth power, young dreams, young courage and youth's capabilities.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a big symbolic statement on India's indigenisation push towards an Aatmanirbhar defence sector at Defence Expo 2022 - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/eGLXYGMxNq — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

What is special about DefExpo-2022?

Organized on the theme 'Path to Pride', this is the 12th edition of the event. According to India’s Defense Ministry, DefExpo-2022 aims to exhibit Land, Naval and Homeland Security Systems and also aims to give impetus to the country’s defence sector.

Moreover, at the India Pavilion, PM Modi unveiled an indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) called HTT-40. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the aircraft comes with state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.

Prime Minister Modi also launched Mission DefSpace. DefSpace aims to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the domain of space through startups and industry. Furthermore, the PM also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa during the inauguration ceremony.

The Prime Minister added, "I'm delighted that when India is giving shape to these opportunities of the future, 53 African nations that are friends of India are standing shoulder to shoulder with us.” He also called the Defense Expo "a symbol of global trust towards India."