Defence Forces Join COVID-19 Emergency Fight; To Contact CMs And Offer All Necessary Help

The defence forces have enhanced their efforts to help overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Army to open its medical facility for the common people. Along with this, Rajnath Singh has instructed the top commanders of the army in all states to contact the respective Chief Ministers and provide the necessary help.

The Raksha Mantri chaired a meeting to review MoD’s preparations and response to the COVID-19 situation. The CDS, Tri-Sevices Chiefs, Defence Secretaries, DRDO Chief and DGAFMS were all present in the virtual meet. The Defence forces have been proactive in fighting the Covid pandemic and now after the surge in cases, the army is all set to ramp up the emergency medical facilities especially in the worst affected states. The Doctors from Army, Navy and Air Force will be deployed to treat the Covid patients in the newly established Covid hospitals by the DRDO. The Defence medical facilities will also be opened up for the treatment of non-army patients.

A Defence Ministry official said, "The Defence Minister spoke to Army Chief General MM Narwane and directed him to speak to the Chief Ministers of the state and provide all possible assistance to the top commanders present in the state capitals." Sources said that Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was also present during the talks between the Defence Minister and the Chief of Army Staff.

On the initiative of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, treatment of common citizens will start in army hospitals located in the cantonment areas of â€‹â€‹the country. Along with this, the army will provide medical facility outside the cantonment zone also. DRDO has already started a 250-bed hospital in Delhi, which will be increased to 500. In addition, the DRDO is also setting up two covid Hospitals in Lucknow. It had said that "Our hospitals will not be sufficient, keeping this in mind, every possible help is being planned from military medical facilities. Military hospitals are for the armed forces personnel and families, but will be opened to the common citizens in this unprecedented time."

During the first wave of Corona, DRDO started a 1000-bed permanent hospital, which was closed in February. Now once again, a 500-bed hospital has been started in Delhi in view of the growing case of Corona. Out of this, a hospital of 250 beds has started. All beds are equipped with oxygen and a large number of ventilators are also available.

