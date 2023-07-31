Defence Forces To Jointly Maintain Common Weapon Platforms; To Save Funds On Big Scale

The Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which works under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is making efforts to establish a common platform, where maintenance of common weapon systems and other common equipment of the defence forces can be done jointly. Amid efforts to increase integration between the Army, the Air Force and the Navy, the fresh move is also aimed at saving funds on a larger scale. Reports suggest that the three defence forces jointly operate a number of weapons, machines and equipment including various aircraft, and after the joint maintenance facilities come to existence, it is expected to reduce the cost to an effective level.

Earlier, under the Theatre commands, the DMA had initiated joint procurement of weapon systems for the defence forces to create joint fighting formations in furtherance to strengthen the incorporation between the forces and the defence personnel, reports news agency ANI. A series of discussions have reportedly taken place to strategise the efforts and achieve the aim. It is being said that attempts to ensure joint maintenance provisions for the forces are another step in efforts being made to integrate defence forces.

Joint maintenance can lead to big savings & improved serviceability, say officials

An official told the news agency that there are a lot of common machines and weapons, which are being operated by the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy including helicopters, Dornier aircrafts and training choppers among others. “Even if we look around today, the light helicopters including the Cheetah or the Chetak fleet are operated by the three services and if they are maintained jointly, they can lead to big savings,” stated the official, adding that the Dornier aircraft is operated by the IAF, Navy and the Indian Coast Guard and if maintained jointly, it can lead to big saving and will also improve serviceability.

The defence official further added that apart from pre-existing aircraft fleet, those which are relatively new including the Apache attack helicopters, which are being brought for the Indian Army would also be maintained jointly along with the existing fleet of the IAF. Additionally, a plan on joint acquisition of selected weapon systems, which includes Rafale aircraft, combat and other multi-purpose helicopters, Predator drones among others is being worked on.

It is being said that the Rafale combat aircraft are being used by both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. Since they are being jointly operated by both the forces, they can be jointly repaired and maintained at a given joint maintenance base. This can ensure better management of aircraft and its equipment. On the other hand, the acquisition of 31 Predator drones, which are likely to be acquired by all three forces from the United States, will have a common maintenance platform making the task more vulnerable.

There are plans for combined acquisitions of multi-purpose and light combat choppers and drones along with common maintenance facilities. Further, future acquisitions are also being planned keeping in view the provision to ensure easy maintenance at a joint facility.