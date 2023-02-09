'Defence Manufacturing Ecosystem Transforming Indian Armed Forces': CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan lauded the nation’s private sector for its contribution to defence manufacturing and production. General Chauhan further stated that the country holds the potential to emerge as a superpower in the domain of military production. Furthermore, the Chief of Defence Staff lauded indigenous defence production and stressed that the domestic manufacturing ecosystem has played a vital role in the transformation of the Indian armed forces into a strong and formidable force in recent times.

CDS General Chauhan’s remarks came on February 7 at the inaugural ceremony of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Defence Expo 2023. The exhibition was organised by NIBE Defence and Aerospace Limited in Pune’s Chakan. The Chief of Defence Staff further referred to the recent inauguration of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's new helicopter factory in Karnataka’s Tumkur district that took place on February 6. The factory is India's largest chopper manufacturing unit. Meanwhile, CDS General Chauhan reminded that post-independence, it was India’s dream to achieve self-reliance or ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the domain of defence manufacturing and production.

Armed Forces and the Defence Production Ecosystem

The Chief of Defence Staff noted that a big defence production ecosystem is standing behind the Indian Armed Forces, which is ultimately responsible for transforming India into a powerful and self-reliant nation. Moreover, the CDS stated that “this defence ecosystem works in tandem with the Armed Forces.” CDS General Anil Chauhan also thanked the “Silent majority” which plays a big role in contributing to the domain of domestic defence equipment manufacturing. “I have come here to give recognition to this silent majority and say that all you people are with us in the process of making the country powerful," CDS General Chauhan stressed during his address.

The officer further noted that India’s dream to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector got a major boost from ordnance factories and defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs). Notably, he stressed that the recent transformation in the domain of the defence sector in India after the production was opened to private companies while the ‘Make-in-India' initiative was emphasised. The CDS further stressed the need for a "whole-of-nation approach, instead of the whole-of-government approach", in the domain of defence production to yield the best results.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also noted that the nation’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and indigenisation drives for the Indian Armed Forces will ultimately save foreign exchange. He further said that India’s defence export will increase in the coming years and defence diplomacy will see major encouragement. Up to 37 MSMEs participated in the defence expo where land bridge equipment, cranes, trucks, missile launchers, drones, naval structures, and military combat equipment were put on display.