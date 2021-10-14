Defence Min Flags Off 'BRO Motorcycle Expedition', Chairs Sela Tunnel's Breakthrough Blast

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) motorbike expedition from the National War Memorial in the National Capital on Thursday, October 14. Through a video conference, Singh also presided over the final breakthrough blast of the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Singh praised the BRO for their dedication to the country's security and socio-economic growth, claiming that the organisation lives up to its motto, 'Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam' (everything is achievable through hard work).

"The achievements of BRO over few years have been a topic of study, whether it is the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang, or the world’s highest motorable pass built at Umling-la and now the ‘Sela tunnel’ which will be the world’s longest bi-lane tunnel at the altitude of more than 13,000 feet," the Union Minister added.

Rajnath Singh flags off BRO's motorcycle expedition

Singh further stated that 75 BRO, Indian Army, and GREF troops will participate in the BRO's motorcycle expedition, which will cover a distance of approximately 20,000 km and will pass through various states and UTs across the country. Over the following 75 days, 75 BRO riders, including Indian Army and General Reserve Engineer Force members, will travel about 20,000 kilometres. The soldiers will meet with locals, school children, gallantry award winners, ex-servicemen, and Veer Naris, and conduct medical camps as well as spread awareness about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and road safety.

Union Defence Minister anticipated that the expedition will instil the concept of national integration and nation-building in everyone, particularly the youth. He emphasised that, in addition to adventure, such activities are crucial for defence and security. "We can gather additional information about border security and its challenges through such campaigns. Our Army has given a lot of encouragement to such activities and it has helped them to gather information related to security," he said.

Singh called for reaching out to the general people in order to promote such activities, emphasising that they may play a significant role in increasing tourism, creating jobs, and strengthening the local economy. He promised the government's full support in achieving this goal. He asked BRO to document their experiences, which he said would be archived as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations for future generations. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Director General Border Roads Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry, and other senior civil and military personnel from the Ministry of Defence were present at the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/PIB)