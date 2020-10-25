Defence Min Joins Army Chief At Sukna War Memorial In Darjeeling To Perform Shastra Puja

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday performed the annual ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Dussehra at the Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal as he called for peace along the India-China border. The Defence Minister, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim, was joined by Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane during the rituals. Indian Armed forces at the borders in Kashmir also celebrated Dusshera by performing puja.

Singh who is on a visit to all the forward areas to review the military preparedness in view of the border row in eastern Ladakh celebrated Dussehra with soldiers and boosted their morale. Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister said that no one can forcefully take even an inch of land from India.

READ | Rajnath reviews LAC situation in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

"India wants that the Indo-China border tension should end and peace should be preserved. It is our goal, but sometimes, nefarious activities take place. But, I am fully confident that our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land," Rajnath Singh said.

शस्त्रपूजन भारत की सैन्य परम्परा का अभिन्न अंग है। आज विजयादशमी के पावन अवसर पर ‘त्रिशक्ति कोर’ के सुखना स्थित मुख्यालय में आयोजित शस्त्रपूजन समारोह में भाग लेने का सौभाग्य मिला। pic.twitter.com/L0qYVT9vJ3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 25, 2020

READ | Rajnath to celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans in high-altitude area in Sikkim

The Defence Minister also inspected a Tavor assault rifle at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling. He also praised the jawans at the LAC for their bravely amid the recent standoff. "Whatever happened at Indo-China border at Ladakh recently and the way our Jawans responded bravely, historians will write about the valour and courage of our jawans in golden words," he added.

Defence Minister also visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling on Saturday and reviewed the situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector. He also greeted the soldiers there on the occasion of Dussehra. Furthermore, the defence minister will also inaugurate an infrastructure project build by BRO, during his visit.

READ | NDA going to form govt in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Rajnath

READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dusshera with troops along the LAC

(With inputs from ANI)