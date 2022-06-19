Agnipath Scheme: Here Are Inside Details Of Defence Min's Meet With Tri Services Chiefs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on June 19 on the Agnipath scheme at his residence. As per the inside details accessed by Republic TV, the meeting focused on ensuring a quick rollout of the 'Agnipath' scheme as protests over the Aginpath Scheme intensify.

Rajnath Singh chairs meeting with tri-services chiefs

Earlier on June 18, the Defence Minister had held a meeting with the top brass of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force at his residence. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen B S Raju attended the meeting. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande could not participate in the meeting as he was in Hyderabad on an official tour.

Rajnath Singh held a crucial meeting with the service chiefs shortly after the Union Home Ministry, on Saturday, announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of CAPF and the Assam Rifles.

The Army, Navy, and Air Force on Friday announced that the enrollment process will start under the new model by next week. Notably, this comes amid violent protests in several states across the country against the recruitment scheme.

Agnipath protests

Violent protests were reported across several states of India, including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, with the protestors expressing concerns about job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme set the trains on fire, vandalised railway stations and blocked roads.

With crowds blocking tracks and highways, pelting stones at trains and buses, toppling vending kiosks at train stations, and burning used tyres on tracks, the protests disturbed several parts of the country.

On Saturday, student organisations led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) in Bihar, called for a 24-hour Bihar Bandh over the Agnipath scheme.

The government on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the Armed Forces for a four-year period, following which upto 25% of the candidates would be hired to serve on a permanent basis.

(Image: RepublicWorld)