Defence Min Rajnath Singh, EAM Jaishankar To Lead Indian Delegation For 2+2 Dialogue In US

EAM S Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the United States from 11-12April, 2022, for the India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue on April11th.

EAM Jaishankar

In a key development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the United States for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which will take place in Washington on April 11th, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to converse with their US counterpart Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin. 

“External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet senior members of the U.S. Administration to further advance the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

2+2 Dialogue would provide opportunity to opine on regional developments: Bagchi

“The Dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship,” said Bagchi.

Bagchi further added that the 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views regarding important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern.

 

Lloyd Austin says 'Looking forward to welcoming Rajnath Singh & S Jaishankar'

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III took to Twitter and wrote, "Looking forward to welcoming Rajnath Singh & Dr Jaishankar alongside Secy Blinken for 4th US-India 2+2 Ministerial, Apr 11. This yr’s Ministerial will feature an ambitious agenda for US-India defence cooperation as we work together to sustain a free & open Indo-Pacific."

More on 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

This year’s 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will span the full breadth of the partnership, including defence, science and technology cooperation, climate, public, health and people-to-people ties. Since its inception in 2018, the 2+2 Ministerial has allowed the United States and India to work toward building an advanced, comprehensive defence partnership that is poised to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Bound by shared values and a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the United States and India will continue to chart an ambitious course in the bilateral defence partnership.

The 2+2 exchange holds significance at a time when the United States has expressed its displeasure with India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

