Defence Min Rajnath Singh Pays Homage To Galwan Martyrs On 2nd Anniversary Of LAC Clash

Two years since the deadly clash broke out between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, paid tributes to soldiers martyred in 2020. Taking to Twitter, Singh remembered the heroes of Galwan who fought valiantly for the country's honour and laid down their lives on June 15-16, 2020. He said that their courage, bravery, and supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Remembering the heroes of Galwan who fought valiantly for the honour of the country and laid down their lives on June 15-16, 2020. Their courage, bravery and supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I pay homage to those bravehearts. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2022

At least 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred during the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh after tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Under the Border Peace and Tranquility Agreement of 1993, China and India had agreed to confidence-building measures (CBMs) and standard operating procedures along the LAC, but Beijing has continued to develop infrastructure along the border.

Both sides had committed to not change the status quo before the border dispute was settled. However, in May 2020, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in aggressive face-offs along the Sino-Indian border and near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Several rounds of military commander-level talks and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

India, China hold 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks

In March this year, India and China held their 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. Agreeing to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels, the two nations had a detailed exchange of views promising to maintain security and stability on ground.

"They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector & facilitate progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in Western Sector in the interim. They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," said an Indian Army spokesperson.