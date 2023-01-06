Defence Min Rajnath Singh Reviews Operational Preparedness Of Andaman & Nicobar Command

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness and infrastructure development at operational areas of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) during his visit to Port Blair. The Andaman and Nicobar Command is currently the only functional joint services Theater Command of the Indian Armed Forces.

Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh accorded a formal welcome at #ANC. Received by Hon’ble Lt Gov Admiral DK Joshi(Retd) & Lt Gen Ajai Singh #CINCAN. RM reviewed a Quad-Service Guard of Honour & paid homage at Sankalp Smarak to honour the sacrifices of Netaji & INA soldiers pic.twitter.com/tGDlpBYUyc — Andaman & Nicobar Command (@AN_Command) January 5, 2023

Lt General Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) briefed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh about the geo-strategic significance of the island group and their role towards enhancing India’s influence in the region in addition to logistical and administrative support provided by the ANC to military operations in the area.

The strategic importance of ANC

According to DRaS, an Indian think tank, the ANC acts as a force multiplier by not only expanding India’s maritime capabilities but also by serving as an effective geo-strategic spot to carry out surveillance of Chinese ships and submarines in the South Asian maritime region.

Furthermore, China’s nefarious acts such as illegal fishing activities and surreptitious survey operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) threaten the long-term economic stability in the region and pose a threat to India’s national security.

Another important factor to be noted is China’s predatory practice of financial investments in nations like Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which have transformed the geostrategic calculus in the region. Sri Lanka’s financial crisis following the Hambantota Port ruckus serves as an example.

Additionally, the A&N Command further acts as a force multiplier for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) members. QUAD, which is aimed at countering the risk posed by China to the trade and security of navigation in the IOR hold regular military exercise in the area under the influence of the ANC. India, Australia, Japan, and the US, regularly participate in naval exercises such as Exercise Malabar.

During the visit, the Defence Minister was also briefed by the CINCAN about the achievements, prospects and challenges of the ANC, a press release from the Indian Ministry of Defense revealed. The role played by the ANC in carrying forward India’s Act East Policy and the nation’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) was also highlighted by Lt Gen Ajai Singh during the briefing. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the Command’s Joint Operations Centre (JOC) which serves as the nerve centre to carry out integrated planning for surveillance and conduct of operations.

Rajnath Singh reiterates enhancement of the forces

During the visit, Rajnath Singh exuded confidence in the Indian Armed Forces and assured that the government is pursuing to enhance the efficiency and strength of the Indian Armed Forces. He further reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar), especially in regard to the defence sector.

“Under the guidance of our Prime Minister, we have taken a firm step forward towards self-reliance. We have made giant strides towards realising the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision. Our Armed Forces will soon be among the strongest militaries in the world. This is our vision as well as our mission,” the press release quoted Rajnath Singh as saying.

The noteworthy fact of the A&N Command is that the same structure is being planned to be adopted by the Indian Armed Forces throughout the nation. The Indian Armed Forces are undergoing a transition to a theatre command structure, of which the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) is a part.