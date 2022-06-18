Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday chaired a key meeting with the chiefs of tri-services (Army, Navy and the Air Force) regarding the overall situation arising out of the rollout of the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme as protests against it have intensified across several parts of the country.

Sources informed Republic TV that the 1 hour-long meeting at the Defence Minister's New Delhi residence has now concluded. The meeting had in attendance Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen B S Raju. COAS Gen Manoj Pande could not attend the meeting as he is currently in Hyderabad as part of an official tour.

In the meeting, the top brass discussed the future strategies in order to ensure a quick rollout of the 'Agnipath' scheme and ways to pacify the agitators. The tri-services on Friday announced that the enrolment process under the new model will commence on June 24.

Chiefs of tri-services react to Agnipath Protests

COAS General Manoj Pande lauded the Agnipath scheme and stated that the Armed Forces were eager for its rollout. General Pande added that the youth, who are agitating against the initiative were misinformed.

“The youth don't have the complete information yet. They haven't fully understood the contents and implications of the scheme. They will realise that it's good for the nation and the youth once they are informed. Our units and formations are ready to embrace this change. They are prepared and extremely keen on the Agnipath scheme. Our effort will be to spread awareness about it to the last soldier at the earliest,” the Army chief told ANI.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday expressed his delight as the upper age limit for the Agnipath scheme has been revised to 23 years. He stated that the Centre's move will benefit the youth and will provide an opportunity to those who are keen to serve the force and are more in tune with the latest technological trends. He further noted that the first recruitment process for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will commence on June 24. This comes amid the widespread misinformed and aggressive protests across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment program.

Meanwhile, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, highlighted how most people 'have not gone into the depths' of the transformative reform. Busting the myths, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar threw light on how the scheme was actually paving way for '3-4 times more opportunities' for the youth wanting to serve in the forces. "There is no major change from what is happening today. A recruit today who joins the services undergoes recruit training for about 22 weeks. Thereafter, he undergoes professional training for 4 months or so and only then, does he go on to serve in the Army, Navy or the Air Force and his next course only happens after 5-6 years," he added.

Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year.

Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, up to 25% would be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

(Image: PTI)