Defence Min Releases 3rd Positive Indigenization List, Transfer Of Tech To Indian Industry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the 'Third Positive Indigenisation' list on Thursday that includes 101 Defence Weapons and Platforms that will be manufactured indigenously.

Taking the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission ahead India has now announced the 3rd negative arms import list or “positive indigenisation list”. Now the total number of Weapons and systems on this list is 310. The 1st list that was released in Aug 2020 progressively banned the acquisition of 101 weapon systems & platforms from abroad in 2020-2025, while the 2nd in May 2021 similarly identified 108 items.

Third Positive Indigenization List includes complex systems, like

• Sensors

• Weapons and ammunitions,

• Rocket,

• Naval Utility Helicopters,

• Patrol vessels,

• Anti-ship Missile,

• Anti-Radiation Missile.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the occasion, this list not only takes into account the capabilities of our domestic defense industry, but also it will be helpful in attracting new investments in technology and manufacturing capabilities, and promoting domestic research and development. With the release of the Third list, Defence Minister also handed over the transfer of technology licensing agreements to industries.

DRDO handed over 30 ToT agreements to 25 Indian industries for the transfer of 21 technologies developed by 16 DRDO labs across the country.So far DRDO has entered into more than 1430 ToT agreements with Industries all over the country, out of which, a record number of 450 ToT have been signed in the last two years. The technologies that have been transferred along with the 3rd list are:

-Airborne EO/IR system

-Amorphous boron powder

-Counter drone systems

-DHRUTI - digital radar warning receiver

-2KW Laser Directed Energy Weapon by Bharat Electronics Ltd, Ghaziabad

- Technology for Manufacture of indigenously Developed HMX/PU Based High Explosive Composition for Astra Warhead.

-Technology for In-Situ Filling Process of Astra Warhead

- Advanced Gunner's Main Sight with Laser Target Designator

-Thermally conducting lightweight nanocomposite based structures for dumping application

-Filtration Cartridges and Pre-filter Using Nano-enabled Technologies

- Secure Handset

- Propellant Casting for Dual Pulse Propulsion System.

- Optronic Submarine Periscope

- 125 mm FSAPDS practice Ammunition

- Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG)

-DMR 249A grade steel bulb bars

-Electro-optical tracking systems with EO sensor for direct energy weapon

-Hydrophobic potting material

-CBRN mini unmanned ground vehicle

-Self-propelled mine burier

-Lightweight structural fire fighting suit

-Boot anti-mine infantry

As part of efforts to boost the domestic defence industry and promote defence exports, in August 2020 the government notified the first negative import list of 101 items and in May this year notified the second list comprising of 108 items and renamed the ‘positive indigenisation list’. The items on the lists cannot be imported by the Services and be sourced from within the country.

In addition, a percentage of the capital outlay of the Defence budget has been reserved for procurement from the domestic industry. For the year 2021-22 about 63% of the capital outlay or about ₹70,221 crore was reserved for procurement from domestic defence industry.

Of the ₹1.52 lakh crore capital allocation in this year’s defence budget, which is meant for new purchases and paying for past procurements, 68% which is ₹84,598 crore from the allocation for the three Services has been reserved for procurement from domestic industry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her budget speech that in the annual budget of 2022-23, Defence R&D will be opened up for industry, startups and academia and 25% of Defence R&D budget has also been earmarked for this purpose. In addition, she announced that an independent nodal umbrella body will be set up for meeting wide ranging testing and certification requirements.

Speaking at an event in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that since the announcement of the positive indigenisation lists, contracts worth ₹54,000 crore have been signed for domestic procurement and procurement process of more than ₹4.5 lakh crore worth of equipment is at various stages.