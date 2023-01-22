Defence Minister Eyes Equipping Forces To Match 'fast-evolving Global Security Scenario'

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh iterated on Saturday that the government, in its efforts to equip the Indian Armed Forces, is leaving no stone unturned. Defense Minister Singh stated the government’s bid is a necessity in order to equip the nation to face any future challenges which may arise considering the "fast-evolving global security scenario".

Addressing NCC cadets attending a camp undergoing rehearsal for the 74th Republic Day, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh cited India’s foolproof security infrastructure as one of the best examples of teamwork and asserted that, "if there is ever a need to fight a war, the whole country will be behind our armed forces". The role played by the country’s scientists, engineers and civil officers in providing support to the Indian Armed Forces was also highlighted by the defence minister. Meanwhile, he emphasized the need to undergo a transformation in accordance with changing times.

"No stone is being left unturned by the government to equip the nation to deal with challenges that may arise due to the fast-evolving global security scenario," Def Min Rajnath Singh said during his address.

Significant additions to the Indian Armed Forces

The Indian Armed Forces are actively undergoing a transition to a theatre command structure in addition to modernization and indigenization of the tri-services. Special focus is being laid by the government on enhancing India’s defence manufacturing sector to make the nation self-reliant and tone down its dependence on foreign entities for defence material. The development comes under the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign’ and aims to strengthen India’s national security by maximizing the indigenous development of defence material.

Image: Twitter/@IN_R11Vikrant (INS Vikrant's flight deck)

Notably, India has made strides in the field of indigenous production of defence material in recent times. The Indian Navy was the latest of the tri-services to receive the indigenously developed Kalvari-Class submarine called INS Vagir.

The ship is set to be commissioned on January 23. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy also commissioned INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously developed aircraft carrier, in September 2022. Notably, the aircraft carrier has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history, the ministry of defence stated.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC (Tejas is an indigenously developed 4.5 generation fighter aircraft of the IAF)

As for the Indian Air Force, the aerial fleet’s armada has been graced with indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the fighter holds the distinction of being the smallest and lightest in its class of contemporary supersonic combat aircraft. Furthermore, the induction of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand further enhanced the IAF’s operational capabilities. The multi-role rotorcraft was inducted into service by the IAF in October 2022.

Image: Twitter/@adgpi (Indian Para SF personnel)

The Indian Army’s indigenization bid was on full display at the 12th edition of DefExpo held in October 2022. A wide variety of defence equipment such as Kevlar, night-vision goggles, helmets and weapons including assault rifles and sniper rifles were exhibited. Furthermore, the government recently approved three capital acquisition proposals made by Defense Acquisition Council (DAC). An Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was signed on January 10 under the chairmanship of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, approving the acquisition bid for HELINA and VSHORD worth Rs 4,276 Crore.

Moreover, the government’s decision to corporatise the Indian Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) signifies its approach to fine-tuning the defence manufacturing and production industry to enhance India’s security.