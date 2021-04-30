Defence Minister Grants Emergency Powers To Armed Forces To Bolster Fight Against COVID-19

In a bid to bolster the fight against COVID-19, Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on Friday invoked special provisions and granted Emergency Financial Powers to the Armed Forces. These powers, in addition to helping with the provisioning of various services and works, will help the Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities and hospitals and undertake procurement and repair of items and equipment.

Under these powers, Vice Chiefs of Armed Forces including Chief Of Integrated Defence Staff To The Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CISC) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs(GOC-in-Cs) and equivalents of all three services have been given full powers, whereas Corps Commanders/Area Commanders have been delegated powers up to Rs 50 lakh per case and Division Commanders/Sub Area Commanders and equivalents have been delegated powers up to Rs 20 lakh per case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the emergency powers were sanctioned to the Armed Forces last year too when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out, and that had helped the Armed Forces tackle the situation faster and in an effective manner.

Forces to the rescue

On the roadmap chalked out by Singh, the forces have been assisting the civil administration in bringing in control the havoc created by the second wave of the pandemic. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been roped in to assist in setting up COVID-19 hospitals in various locations across the country, and doctors, including those who retired in the last two years from the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), have been requested service to relieve those who have been continuously fighting from the forefront.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy is presently entrusted with the job of meeting the shortages in medical supplies. Till April 29, IAF carried out 23 sorties from abroad, airlifting 39 oxygen containers with 670 MT of capacity, while from within the country, it carried out 124 sorties, airlifting 87 containers with 1,798 MT capacity. To support the IAF, the Navy ships have also been put on standby.

COVID-19 situation in India

The help from the forces comes at a time the country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Setting a new record, India in the last 24 hours, registered as many as 386,452 fresh COVID-19 cases. With this, the cumulative count of the country jumped to 1,87,62,976, of which 31,70,228 are still active, and that comprises over 16.90 percent of the total infections. The death toll, on the other hand, has increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities, and with that, the case fatality rate stands 1.11 percent.

(Credit-PTI)