In the latest development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv on Wednesday in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The Defence Minister, after attending the inaugural ceremony, launched an arms exhibition at the Hati Ground, Jhansi to further glorify the celebrations of the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’. It is pertinent to note here that this event is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations and will also include the birth anniversary celebrations of Rani Laxmi Bai at Jhansi Fort on November 19 - where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the event.

Rajnath Singh flags off Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv

While speaking on the inaugural day of the events, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh touched upon important topics while hailing the youth and explaining how their role was quintessential in pushing the growth of the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in pushing the development in UP. He also mentioned how the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv was a celebration of valour and sacrifice along with the nation's resolve towards the defence sector.

Rajnath Singh inaugurates three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' in Jhansi https://t.co/YNWMrBdpgo — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2021

Rajnath Singh on women and Rani Laxmi Bai as a role model

The event is scheduled to end on November 19 and will see PM Modi take part in the celebrations on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai. While speaking at the inauguration, Rajnath Singh mentioned how even after Independence, women were not given a platform to defend the nation. While stating that Singh added that the situations now were very different and the role of women was being ever more championed ever since PM Modi had come into power.

He added, "Now presently in Pune, India's most prestigious military training institute National Defense Academy has also been opened for women."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath further brought up the fearless nature and life of Jhansi's Rani Laxmi Bai and how she fought for the nation while manifesting immense patriotism.

Bowing down his head. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "With great reverence, I remember and bow down to Maharani Laxmibai's patriotism, valour, courage and sacrifice."

