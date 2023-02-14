Defence Minister Invites Global OEMs To Boost Indigenization Of Defence Production

As the Defence Exhibition Organisation conducts the 14th edition of Aero India, Asia’s premier aviation exhibition and air show at Bengaluru’s Yelhanka Air Base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the CEOs of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on Tuesday. The significant advantages of skilled human capital, competitive land costs and a vibrant start-up ecosystem were highlighted by the Defence Minister. Furthermore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the current defence production setup of the country as offering a “win-win situation where defence manufacturing companies from across the world can become a part of the Indian growth story,” the Indian Defence Ministry stated in a press release.

He stated the significance of the Indian Defence sector in achieving “twin goals” of generating jobs in India as well as becoming self-reliant in a critical sector. The Defence Minister stressed the opportunities for co-development, co-production, joint ventures, integration, investments, and setting up of a defence manufacturing ecosystem. The meeting saw CEOs give their suggestions to facilitate Global investment in the domain of defence manufacturing in India.

India’s defence industrial corridors highlighted

The Raksha Mantri highlighted the incentives given by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh state governments for investment in Defence Industrial Corridors. The central government's policies promoting FDI and defence manufacturing in the country were also mentioned by the Raksha Mantri. He also mentioned the significance of a strong legal system for the protection of stakeholders' interests and improvements in the ease of conducting business.

Notably, the Industrial Defence Corridors in India are initiatives launched by the Indian government to promote the development of defence production and manufacturing in the country with the primary objective being an enhancement of self-reliance in defence production, reduction of dependence on imports, and creation of a thriving defence ecosystem in the country.

Currently, there are two functional industrial defence corridors in India, one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu. The Uttar Pradesh Defense Corridor covers the districts of Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Chitrakoot, and Meerut, while the Tamil Nadu Defense Corridor covers Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Salem, and Hosur.

The development comes amid the Indian government’s efforts to provide an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of the defence industry with provisions of necessary infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and a favourable business environment. Furthermore, the government is collaborating with the country’s private sector to set up defence manufacturing parks and encourage investment in the defence sector. The meeting was attended by CEOs and senior management of General Atomics, Safran, Embraer, Boeing, and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.