Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Approves Policy On Declassification Of Wars, Operations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a policy on archiving, declassification, compilation and publication of war and history of operations by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). However, declassification of older wars like the 1962 war will be taken up on a case-by-case basis by a committee to be constituted under the new policy.

“According to the policy, records should ordinarily be declassified in 25 years. Records older than 25 years should be appraised by archival experts and transferred to the National Archives of India once the war/operations histories have been compiled,” the Ministry said on Saturday.

Under the policy, each organisation under the Ministry of Defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings and operational record books, etc., to the History Division of the ministry for proper upkeep, archival and writing the histories.

The responsibility for declassification of records rests with the respective organisations as specified in the Public Record Act 1993 and Public Record Rules 1997, as amended from time to time, the Ministry said. As per the new policy records should ordinarily be declassified in 25 years and records older than that should be appraised by archival experts and transferred to the National Archives of India once the war/operations histories have been compiled.

Committee to be formed in two years

The compilation will be done by a committee headed by a Joint Secretary in the Defence Ministry and will also include representatives of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, the External Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and “other organisations and prominent military historians (if required). The committee will have to be formed within two years of completion of war/operations and after that collection of records and compilation should be completed in three years and disseminated to all concerned. The policy has laid down timelines to be followed to compile all such records.

“The requirement of having war histories written with a clear cut policy on declassification of war records was recommended by Kargil Review Committee headed by K Subrahmanyam as well as NN Vohra Committee in order to analyse lessons learnt and prevent future mistakes,” the statement said.

The ministry stated that the timely publication of war histories will give people an “accurate account of the events, provide authentic material for academic research and counter the unfounded rumours”.