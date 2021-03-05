Last Updated:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends 3-day Combined Commanders' Conference At Kevadia

Defence minister Rajnath Singh attended the three-day Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) along with top defence officials at Kevadia, Gujarat.

Written By
Astha Singh
Combined Commanders' Conference
1/6
ANI

A three-day Combined Commanders' Conference will begin today at Kevadia in Gujarat. Theaterisation of armed forces, self-reliance in defence sector and evolving threats in the region will be the focus

Combined Commanders' Conference
2/6
Republic World

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Kevadia on a two-day visit. He greeted the top commanders of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as he reached the venue.

Combined Commanders' Conference
3/6
Republic World

Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Commanders' Conference, where India's security situation and defence preparedness was reviewed.

Combined Commanders' Conference
4/6
Republic World

The Ministry of Defence's top brass with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Combined Commanders Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat. 

Combined Commanders' Conference
5/6
ANI

The valedictory session on the third and final day will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also in attendance.

Combined Commanders' Conference
6/6
Republic World

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh visits the Statue of Unity along with top defence officers during the ongoing Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kevadia.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine drive begins in India; PM Modi, VP Naidu get 1st jab

IN PICS: Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine drive begins in India; PM Modi, VP Naidu get 1st jab
IN PICS: Stunning glimpses of ISRO PSLV-C50 lift-off

IN PICS: Stunning glimpses of ISRO PSLV-C50 lift-off