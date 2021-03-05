Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends 3-day Combined Commanders' Conference At Kevadia

Quick links:
A three-day Combined Commanders' Conference will begin today at Kevadia in Gujarat. Theaterisation of armed forces, self-reliance in defence sector and evolving threats in the region will be the focus
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Kevadia on a two-day visit. He greeted the top commanders of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as he reached the venue.
Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Commanders' Conference, where India's security situation and defence preparedness was reviewed.
The Ministry of Defence's top brass with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Combined Commanders Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat.
The valedictory session on the third and final day will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also in attendance.