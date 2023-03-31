Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Combined Commanders Conference In Bhopal

Rajnath Singh, the Minister of Defence, will attend the combined commanders conference-2023 on April 1 in Bhopal. In a tweet, Singh said, “I shall be reaching Bhopal to attend ‘the Combined Commanders Conference-2023’. The three-day conference of the military commanders will be held from 30th March to 1st April 2023 on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. Look forward to it.”

The statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said, “At around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023 at the Khushabhau Thakre hall in Bhopal. Thereafter at around 3:15 PM, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and New Delhi at Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal”. The conference will be of 3 days.

About the conference

According to the Press Release, “The three-day conference of the military commanders will be held from March 30 to April 1, 2023, on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. During the conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues about national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Indian Armed Forces. Preparation of the armed forces and progress in the defence ecosystem towards attaining ‘Atma Nirbharta’ will also be reviewed."

Commanders from the three services will attend this conference together with senior officials from the Ministry of Defence. This informal and inclusive debate will include participation from soldiers, sailors, and airmen from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This information was made available by the authorities.

"Vande Bharat Express has redefined the passenger travel experience in the nation," the press release's statement read. The 11th Vande Bharat Train in the nation would be introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal and New Delhi Railway Station.

The locally created Vande Bharat express train set has contemporary passenger amenities. It will make travel for all rail passengers quicker, nicer, and more convenient. Also, it will boost tourism and aid in the area's economic development. Indian Railways operates an electric multiple-unit train, formerly known as train 18. Despite having a top speed of 180 km/h, it is only allowed to travel at 150 km/h for safety reasons.

It features airline-style rotating seats and ten operational lines. Also, there are other amenities on the train, including sensor-based water taps, roller shades, smoke alarms, CCTV cameras, and bio-vacuum toilets. The train also has onboard Wi-fi, an infotainment system, electric outlets and reading lights. Its electrification is a 25 kV 50 Hz AC overhead line. Its average length is 384 metres, which is around 1,260 ft. It has 16 coaches. It was created by the RSDO and made in Chennai at the government-owned Integral Coach plant.