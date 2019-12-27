Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Mobile App Of Forthcoming DefExpo 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, December 27, launched the mobile app of the forthcoming DefExpo 2020 which will be available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store. The main features of the app are 'inform, engage and feedback'.

"It provides detailed information about the day-to-day events; participating exhibitors; Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), guest speakers of seminars, webinars; publications i.e., electronic brochures and e-books; maps and directions of the venues and city weather," a press release by the Defence Ministry read about the app.

A mobile app (https://t.co/Dx2oBe7rz6) for the forthcoming @DefExpoIndia 2020 to be held in Lucknow was launched today in a review meeting of the ongoing preparations for the event. This app is available both on Android and IOS platforms. Download the app for DefExpo2020 updates. pic.twitter.com/DYvtpe2RGN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 27, 2019

App aims to engage with visitors and exhibitors

The app which has been developed by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (MoD) aims to engage with the visitors as well as exhibitors. Some of its salient features include Business-to-Business Exhibitor Connect; Exhibitor Chat; Ticket booking; accommodation in Tented City; Push notifications and social media. The feedback mechanism in the app is another essential feature to further improve operations.

The press release further stated, "Defence Minister Singh reviewed the preparations of DefExpo 2020. During the review meeting, senior officials informed him that a record number of over 880 exhibitors, including foreign companies, have registered so far, making it the largest ever defence exhibition surpassing the numbers of DefExpo 2018."

"The exhibition space booked by exhibitors has also gone up by 52 per cent to nearly 41,000 square metres compared to the last edition. Foreign delegations at the level of Defence Minister and Service Chief are confirmed from 18 countries. Dozens of MoUs are also expected to be inked during the Expo," the press release read.

The DefExpo 2020 is scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 05-08,2020. The theme of the expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'.

(With ANI Inputs)